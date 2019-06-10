Praful Patel appears before ED in money laundering case

New Delhi, June 10: Former civil aviation minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel appeared before ED in money laundering case today.

Patel, 62, has been named in a recent charge sheet filed by the federal agency before a court as a person known to alleged aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested by the ED sometime back.

The NCP leader, who was in-charge of the civil aviation ministry between 2004 and 2011, has not been mentioned as an accused in the case.

Patel was expected to be quizzed about the statements and revelations made by Talwar, they added.

The statement of Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP, will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The four-time MP from the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra had earlier told PTI that he would be happy to cooperate with the ED for their understanding of the complexities of the aviation industry.

The agency has also alleged that Talwar was engaged in lobbying with politicians, ministers, other public servants and officials in the civil aviation ministry for Emirates, Air Arabia and Qatar Airways in order to secure undue benefits to these airlines.