Pradyuman murder case: Ryan International School Bhondsi reopens today

After ten days of murder of Class 2 student, Pradyuman, in its premises, Ryan International school at Bhondsi area in Gurugram reopened on Monday. Earlier on Friday, the state government had announced that it would be taking over the school management for three months until the situation normalises. The government had also ordered a CBI probe into the murder.

On Saturday, three-member CBI team questioned the school staff in connection with Pradyuman murder case.

According to father of a student,''Children are in fear, just asking one question-do we go to the toilet, or go to drink water? They say they won't go.''

The school was closed on September 8 after Pradyuman was found dead, lying in a pool of blood, with his throat slit in the washroom of the school.

The CBI registered the case under the sections of the murder, arms act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

The post-mortem report of seven-year-old Pradyuman has ruled out sexual assault even as the parent of another schoolchild claimed the crime scene was tampered with even though he had cautioned otherwise.

