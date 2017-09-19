Pradyuman murder case: HC judge recuses himself from hearing bail plea of Ryan school trustees

Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Justice A B Chaudhari, on Tuesday recused himself from hearing anticipatory bail application of Ryan International School's top officials in connection with the Pradyuman Thakur murder case.

The judge of the Punjab and Haryana HC declined to hear, saying he knows the accused personally.

The school's founding chairman and managing director, Augustine Pinto, and his wife Grace Pinto, who is the chairperson of the school, have along with their son Ryan Pinto sought anticipatory bail.

The court was hearing anticipatory bail plea of Ryan Pinto, Grace Pinto and Francis.

The matter will be transferred to Chief Justice of Haryana and Punjab HC. Also, a different bench will hear the matter now.

The anticipatory bail plea was filed in the High Court Registry on September 16. But it was filed again after removal of certain objections raised by the court Registry in the matter.

On September 14, the Bombay High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of the three trustees of Ryan Group in connection with the murder of the boy.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman, a class 2 student, was found with his throat slit on the morning of September 8 in the toilet of Ryan International School in Gurgaon.

The police has alleged that 42-year-old bus conductor Ashok Kumar killed him with a knife after the boy resisted an attempt to sodomise him.

OneIndia News

