Pradyuman murder case: Court grants bail to accused bus conductor Ashok Kumar

Gurugram District Court on Tuesday granted bail to accused bus conductor Ashok Kumar in connection with the murder of Pradyuman Thakur.

The District Court judge observed that CBI did not submit any evidence against conductor Ashok. Therefore, court exonerated Ashok saying it's a matter of life and death to allow the bail with a bond of Rs 50,000.

Gurgaon police had detained Kumar within a few hours in connection with the case. The police even said Ashok Kumar killed the boy after attempting sexual assault. They also claimed Kumar brought a knife from the bus tool box and threw it into the toilet after the murder.

Anil Sharma, the lawyer of conductor Ashok, said, "The bail was granted under Article 21 of the constitution. There were a lot of differences between findings of CBI and Haryana Police. We were given benefit of doubt."

Ashok's father, said, "We are really happy that Ashok has been granted bail."

After spending four days in police custody, Ashok was sent to judicial custody at Bhondsi jail on September 12.

The CBI's new findings have now raised worries that the local police cooked up the entire sequence of events. The police recently apprehended a Class XI student of the school who had allegedly confessed to his crime in front of his father and independent witnesses.

Meanwhile, CBI submitted its sealed status report before Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with bail plea of Ryan International School's owners, case adjourned till 4 pm today.

OneIndia News