Pradyuman murder case: After 75 days, bus conductor Ashok Kumar released from jail

After spending 75 days, bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was earlier accused of murdering Ryan School student Pradyumn Thakur on September 8 released from Gurugram's Bhondsi jail.

Thakur, who was 8 years old, was found dead with his throat slit outside the washroom.Gurgaon police had detained Kumar within a few hours in connection with the case.

Later in the evening, while addressing a press conference in the evening, they said Kumar killed the boy after attempting sexual assault. The police also claimed Kumar brought a knife from the bus tool box and threw it into the toilet after the murder.

After spending four days in police custody, he was sent to judicial custody at Bhondsi jail on September 12. However, the CBI's new findings have now raised worries that the local police cooked up the entire sequence of events.

The police recently apprehended a Class XI student of the school who had allegedly confessed to his crime in front of his father and independent witnesses. Kumar's lawyer Mohit Verma ahead of hearing in Gurugram sessions court said, ''CBI will give reply at 2 PM and then arguments will take place again. CBI is not objecting to the bail.''

OneIndia News