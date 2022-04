Power cut in Bengaluru in these areas on Apr 12 and 13: Check Out

Bengaluru property tax: How to pay it online and get 5 per cent rebate

Bengaluru, Apr 12: Several areas in Bengaluru will face power cuts on April 12 and 13 due to maintenance works carried out by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited.

As a result, across the city, there will face power outages and Bengalureans will have to cope up without fans, air coolers and air conditioners to beat the summer heat.

Check out the areas where there will be power cuts:

April 12

Bengaluru West:

There will be no power between 10.30 am and 5.30 pm in Hegganahalli Cross, Nanjarasappa Layout, Sanakki Bayalu, Raman College Road, Vrushabhavati Nagar, Mallathalli Layout, East West College road, Dwarka Basa road, KLE College road, BDA area Block 1, VM Nagar and HVR Layout and Maruthi Nagar under the Rajarajeshwari division on Tuesday.

Bengaluru East:

Ramamurthy Nagar, Jai Bhim Nagar (JBN) bus stop, KG Pura main road, Udaynagar and Kodihalli Main Road will be hit by power cuts between 10 am to 4.30 pm.

Bengaluru South:

Manipal County road, AECS Layout, Subhash Nagara, Neelandri Road, Marathahalli, Kaveri Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Balaji Layout, Tulasi Theatre road, St John's hostel, Koramangala 2nd stage, Chikkaadugodi, Jai Bhim Nagara and JC Industrial Area are the areas which will be affected by power cuts between 10.30 to 5.30 pm.

Bengaluru North:

There will be power cuts in CMTI, Sparsha Hospital, Hanuman Layout, Dwarakanagar, Pipe Line road, Doddabyalakere, Kempapura, Ludunagara, Silvepura, Raghavendradhama, Kumbarahalli, Huralichikkanahalli and Hesaraghatta between 10 am and 5 pm.

Power Cut on April 13

Bengaluru West

Hegganahalli Cross, HVR Layout, Sannakki Bayalu, Raman College road, Vrushabhavati Nagara, Mallathalli Layout, East West College road, Dwarka Basa road, KLE College road, Vigneshwara Nagar, Nandagokula Layout, Chandra Layout and Bapuji Layout areas will have power cuts between 10 am and 5 pm.

Bengaluru South

Doddamangala, Neeladri Road, Shardanagar and JC Industrial Layout areas are the areas which will be affected by power cuts on Wednesday.

Bengaluru North

In and around Peenya police station and Amaravathi Layout will be affected by power cuts.