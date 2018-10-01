Postal stamp issued by Pak maliciously portrays picture of Pandits protesting against India

New Delhi, Oct 1: The issue of Pakistan issuing some postage stamp has been in controversy including Burhan Wani being depicted as freedom fighter. Pakistan has issued some other postal stamps in support of the terrorists and terrorism in the valley. Pakistan has also issued a postal stamp with a photograph of Kashmiri Pandits in protest.

The picture in the stamp is from a protest organised by a Kashmiri Pandit group 'Roots in Kashmir' against the injustices, crimes, murders, rapes and acts of terrorism sponsored and supported by Pakistan.

Amit Raina spokesperson of Roots in Kashmir told Oneindia, "There is one stamp showing protest against India that is actually the picture of protest organised by Roots in Kashmir that to against Pakistan. They have used it against India which is wrong and insult to us."

The Roots in Kashmir says that the postal stamps not only make a hero out a terroist, it also has a line in Urdu text running down the left side of the stamps that reads: "Kashmir will become Pakistan. "This adds insult to our injury by the perpetrator of the crime against Kashmiri Pandits," said Raina.

The Pakistani propaganda tool, which only believes in spreading terrorism and lies, portrays this as a protest against India by Kashmiri Pandits. "We see this an attempt to appropriate the exodus and exile of Kashmiri Pandits and thus a spiteful attempt at not just deflecting blame but also an attempt to deny the victims of ethnic cleansing a right to protest by appropriating their symbols of protest," said Raina.

Roots in Kashmir has submitted a letter to the United Nations requesting to not only intervene to safeguard the existence of Kashmari Pandits but also force Pakistan to withdraw the atrocious stamps, issue an apology to the entire Kadhmiri Pandit community for the crimes against them and also for the false representation they have tried to make by using the protest picture of Roots in Kashmir.

"Roots in Kashmir will also be submitting similar letters to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Ministry of External Affairs soon," said Raina. However Ministry of external Affairs has not responded on this so far.