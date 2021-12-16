MPs were not suspended by RS chairman or PM, but by power that wants to steal farmers income: Rahul

Post-war between Congress-BJP over Gen. Rawat’s cut-out at Rahul’s rally

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: The Congress and the BJP were in a poster war after cut out of the country's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat was put up for Rahul Gandhi's Vijay Samman rally.

Along with the cut-out of General Rawat there is also one of former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The BJP said that the Congress is using General Rawat as a political tool ahead of the elections, the Congress pointed out that the rally was not political, but it was to celebrate the 50th Vijay Diwas the commemorates India's victory in the 1971 war.

"Shameless Congress party puts pics of Rahul Gandhi along with martyrs on Shradhanjali wall! Even here they can't honour soldiers without parivar bhakti? Disrespecting martyrs. Congress has DNA of disrespecting armed forces. They had called Bipin Rawatji 'Sadak ka Gunda," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said on Twitter.

SHAMELESS CONGRESS PARTY PUTS PICS OF RAHUL GANDHI ALONG WITH MARTYRS ON SHRADDHANJALI WALL! Even here they can’t honour soldiers without parivar bhakti?



DISRESPECTING MARTYRS..



CONGRESS HAS DNA OF DISRESPECTING ARMED FORCES



THEY HAD CALLED BIPIN RAWAT ji “SADAK KA GUNDA” pic.twitter.com/7b1udp6AdN — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 16, 2021

"Uttarakhand calls out Congress and Rahul Gandhi's hypocrisy, welcomes him with these posters enroute to the rally venue...Congress must realise that it can't malign our men in uniform and then gain political mileage in their name. Shame on such despicable politics," BJP's IT Cell Chief, Amit Malviya said.

Uttarakhand calls out Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s hypocrisy, welcomes him with these posters enroute to the rally venue…



Congress must realise that it can’t malign our men in uniform and then gain political mileage in their name. Shame on such despicable politics. pic.twitter.com/RThuO3LmCV — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 16, 2021

On December 8, General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 defence personnel died in an chopper crash when they were travelling from Sulur to Wellington. The only survivor that day, Group Captain Varun Singh passed away on Wednesday.