YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Post-war between Congress-BJP over Gen. Rawat’s cut-out at Rahul’s rally

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 16: The Congress and the BJP were in a poster war after cut out of the country's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat was put up for Rahul Gandhi's Vijay Samman rally.

    Post-war between Congress-BJP over Gen. Rawat’s cut-out at Rahul’s rally

    Along with the cut-out of General Rawat there is also one of former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The BJP said that the Congress is using General Rawat as a political tool ahead of the elections, the Congress pointed out that the rally was not political, but it was to celebrate the 50th Vijay Diwas the commemorates India's victory in the 1971 war.

    "Shameless Congress party puts pics of Rahul Gandhi along with martyrs on Shradhanjali wall! Even here they can't honour soldiers without parivar bhakti? Disrespecting martyrs. Congress has DNA of disrespecting armed forces. They had called Bipin Rawatji 'Sadak ka Gunda," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said on Twitter.

    "Uttarakhand calls out Congress and Rahul Gandhi's hypocrisy, welcomes him with these posters enroute to the rally venue...Congress must realise that it can't malign our men in uniform and then gain political mileage in their name. Shame on such despicable politics," BJP's IT Cell Chief, Amit Malviya said.

    On December 8, General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 defence personnel died in an chopper crash when they were travelling from Sulur to Wellington. The only survivor that day, Group Captain Varun Singh passed away on Wednesday.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi uttarakhand election 2022 bipin rawat

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X