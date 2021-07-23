YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Porn films case: Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe sent to police custody till 27th July

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, July 23: Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, and his IT head Ryan Thorpe, arrested in connection with an alleged pornography racket, were on Friday sent to police custody till 27th July after being produced before a magistrate court in Mumbai. Police had sought another seven days of custody, ANI added.

    Porn films case:: Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe sent to police custody till 27th July

    ''Police suspect that money earned from pornography was used for online betting. This is why transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated,'' Mumbai Police tells Court.

    Kundra (45) was arrested by the crime branch on Monday night in a case, which it said, related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

    Earlier, he was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till July 23.

    Will Shilpa Shetty be served summons in Raj Kundra pornography case? Mumbai Police clears the airWill Shilpa Shetty be served summons in Raj Kundra pornography case? Mumbai Police clears the air

    According to the police, there were several WhatsApp chats that revealed that Kundra was involved in the financial dealings of an app and its contents.

    The police also said three women have come forward with complaints in the case, saying they were "forced to act in pornographic movies".

    According to the police, the accused persons took advantage of struggling models, actors and other workers and made them work in these movies.

    Kundra was taken into custody on Monday night by the city police''s crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

    More SHILPA SHETTY News  

    Read more about:

    shilpa shetty raj kundra

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X