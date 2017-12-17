Congress claims victory in 3 municipal corporations in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 17: Polling in three municipal corporations including Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala and 29 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab has ended amid tight security.

The Congress has convincingly won Jalandhar and Patiala Municipal Corporations. It bagged 66 out of 80 wards in Jalandhar and won 58 of the total 60 wards in Patiala.

The Congress claimed to have swept the civic polls, while the SAD criticised the Election Commission over allegedly favouring the ruling party. "The commission behaved as if it was scared of the government," Akali Dal and its alliance partner BJP alleged.

Earlier in the day, violence by Congressmen was reported near Patiala book market. They were allegedly seen waving swords and threatening voters. There were also reports of alleged booth capturing at Patiala's ward no.14.

In Ludhiana, hundreds of Akali workers led by former MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali staged a protest outside a polling station at Mullanpur Dakha claiming that Congress supporters had been allowed to go inside polling stations.

A total of 8,000 election staff and 15,500 police personnel have been deployed at polling stations. There are a total of 873 polling stations in the state having 1,938 polling booths. In Amritsar, 154 polling stations out of the total 366 have been declared sensitive while 136 have been declared hyper sensitive.

Similarly, out of the 554 polling booths in Jalandhar 344 have been declared sensitive and 31 as very sensitive. The spokesman further said that the Election Commission has ordered videography of 103 hyper sensitive wards.

The polling is being held in respect of 222 wards out of 225 wards of 3 municipal corporations and 327 wards of 29 municipal councils and nagar panchayats. The civic polls in the state are being held nine months after the state assembly elections were held in Punjab.

The Congress had wrested power from SAD-BJP combine in the state. Notably, it would be for the first time that voters would have the 'None Of The Above' option in civic bodies polls.

PTI