Polling official arrested in Faridabad for influencing voters

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Faridabad, May 13: A polling agent in Faridabad was arrested after he allegedly tried to influence voters in the sixth round of the elections. The action followed after a video was posted on Twitter.

The video shows the Man in a blue t-shirt sitting at his table inside a polling booth at Ascot. The man walks up to the polling compartment as a woman is about to cast her vote. He appears to be pressing the button on the voting machine before returning to his seat.

एक नेता को जिताने के लिए ये तरीका सही नहीं है! ! ये संविधान, कानून और नैतिकता के खिलाफ भी है! ! ! गाँव असावटी पलवल (हरियाणा) pic.twitter.com/m2euOOBkf2 — SHAHID KURESHI (@UqAsmTfpZGNwK0e) May 12, 2019

Many people tagged the Haryana election body's Twitter handle and sought action.

"The person in the video is the Polling agent who has been arrested in the afternoon itself. FIR lodged.

He was trying to effect at least 3 lady voters. Observer & ARO with teams visited the booth at Asawati in prithala constituency. He is satisfied that voting was never vitiated," the District Election Office, Faridabad said in a tweet.