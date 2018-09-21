  • search

Poll-bound Odisha to get a fertilizer unit and airport on PM's visit on September 22

By
    New Delhi, Sep 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and Chhattisgarh on September 22, 2018 to inaugurate coal gasification based fertilizer plant which will be first of its kind in India and an airport at Jharsuguda. The PM will lay the foundation stone for national highway projects in Chhattisgarh on the same day,

    At Talcher in Odisha, the Prime minister will unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of work for the revival of Talcher Fertilizer Plant. This is the first plant in India which will have a coal gasification based fertilizer unit. In addition to fertilizer, this plant will produce natural gas, thereby contributing to the country's energy requirements.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The Prime Minister will go to Jharsuguda, where he will inaugurate the Jharsuguda airport. This airport shall bring western Odisha on the aviation map of India, and facilitate regional air connectivity through the UDAN scheme.

    The Prime Minister will dedicate the Garjanbahal coal mines, and the Jharsuguda-Barapali-Sardega rail link to the nation. He shall also unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of coal production and transportation from Dulanga coal mines.

    The Prime Minister shall then arrive in Janjgir Champa, in Chhattisgarh. He will visit an exhibition on traditional handloom and agriculture. He will lay the foundation stone for national highway projects, and the Pendra-Anuppur and third railway line. He will address the gathering there.

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 17:01 [IST]
