Politics behind Padmavati: What these CMs had to say

The raging debate and protests against Bollywood movie Padmavati is just refusing to end. As if the threats and "beheading" reamarks from fringe groups were not enough, the mainstream politicians are also jumping into the fray.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said that it will not let Bollywood movie 'Padmavati' be released in the state unless its "controversial portions" are removed.

On Sunday, the makers of the film deferred the release of Padmavati as protests and threats continued over the film by various right-wing groups and political parties. The film was supposed to release on December 1.

Here is what some Chief Ministers had to say about Padmavati:

It’s a 'Super Emergency' on Freedom, said Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condemned personal attacks on the makers and actors of 'Padmavati' and called the whole controversy as unfortunate. In a twitter post, Banerjee said, "The Padmavati controversy is not only unfortunate but also a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express ourselves." Shivraj Singh Chouhan bans Padmavati The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said 'Padmavati' will not be allowed to release in the state. "Etihaisik tathyon se khilwaad kar agar Padmavati ji ke samman ke khilaaf film mein drishya dikhaye gaye hain, uss Film ka pradharshan Madhya Pradesh ki dharti par nahi hoga (The history has been tinkered with and Queen Padmavati has been shown in poor ligh, such a movie will not be allowed in Madhya Pradesh)," he said. Amarinder Singh backed the protests over Padmavati "Nobody will accept distortion of history and those who are protesting are rightly doing so," Singh said. Vasundhara Raje wrote to Smriti Irani Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had on Saturday written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani to ensure that 'Padmavati' is not released without necessary changes to the film.

Earlier the Censor Board sent back the film to the makers without watching it citing "technical deficiencies". Thereafter, the makers of Padmavati hosted a private screening of the film for the media. After watching the film, some of India's popular TV journalists said that the film in no way hurt Rajput pride and sentiments and needs to be released soon.

The act of the makers of Padmavati to host a private screening for journalists has irked the chief of Censor Board Prasoon Joshi.

OneIndia News