Mother throws 4 year old daughter from 4th floor of building, child dies on the spot

Not our member says BJP after Noida man is charged for threatening woman

Politician Shrikant Tyagi, who abused woman at Noida society, arrested from Meerut

India

oi-Deepika S

Noida, Aug 09: Shrikant Tyagi, the politician caught on camera abusing and pushing a woman at a residential complex in Noida near Delhi, was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police from Meerut today.

In a recent viral video, Tyagi was seen assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93 and was on the run ever since.

"Absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi, accused of assaulting woman in Noida, arrested from Meerut; his 3 associates also held," said Police.

The arrest comes after Tyagi's lawyer moved a surrender application in a Greater Noida court and the UP police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information about him.

Tyagi was booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) on Friday over a spat with a co-resident of their housing society in Sector 93B.

According to the reports, the woman objected to the plantation of trees by Shrikant Tyagi in the society, citing violation of rules. Many videos, purportedly showing Shrikant Tyagi assaulting the woman, surfaced on social media platforms on Friday. He was also seen using abusive words for her husband and made derogatory comments about her.

Noida authorities demolish illegal structures by self-acclaimed BJP man Shrikant Tyagi

Opposition parties, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Uttar Pradesh heavily criticized the ruling-BJP over the incident and shared Shrikant Tyagi's pictures with the leaders of saffron party in a press conference.

BJP has continued to distance itself from Shrikant Tyagi, who identified himself as the national executive member of the party's Kisan Morcha and national co-cordinator of its Yuva Samiti.