'Political situation difficult, can't say who will be next PM’: Baba Ramdev

Chennai, Dec 26: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, seen a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said it cannot be said who will be the next prime minister of the country. This remark comes months ahead of next year's crucial Lok Sabha elections, which are likely to be conducted in April or May 2019.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 would be a big challenge for Modi especially with the opposition parties joining hands to defeat the BJP which has been in power since 2014. Anti-incumbency factor and a host of other issues which the opposition parties are raking up are some things for which the BJP needs to come up with answers during the campaigning.

"Now in India... in 2019... the political situation is very difficult. We cannot say who will be the next PM...or who will lead the country. But the situation is very interesting... fighting situation in politics... (sic)," Ramdev, who was in Tamil Nadu for a national meeting of his followers being organised at the temple town of Rameswaram, said.

Addressing the media in Madurai, he said, "We cannot say who will become the next prime minister or who will lead the country. But the situation is very interesting."

He said that he is not going to support any person or oppose any party in the Lok Sabha elections due next year.

Furthermore, Ramdev added that his aim was not a Hindu country but a spiritual country. "...And a spiritual world through yoga and Vedic practices, divine practices. We are making a spiritual India, our mission is based on a spiritual India and spiritual world. This is our goal."

In September, Ramdev had said he will not campaign for the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It must be recalled that in 2014 Ramdev had actively worked in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.