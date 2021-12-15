Police given free hand to act against communal elements: Karnataka HM Jnanendra

India

oi-PTI

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 15: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said the police have been given a free hand to act against elements from any community who vitiate communal harmony.

"We have not given any direction to police to act against one community and not the other. We want law and order in the state and communal harmony is important for us. We have given a free hand to police to act against communal elements who vitiate religious harmony," he told the Karnataka Assembly. He was replying to the matter raised by Congress MLA U T Khader who alleged communal tensions in coastal Karnataka due to fringe elements who organise events like 'Trishool Deeksha' which lead to communal flare up.

"Such events result in clashes between communities. Give police freedom to act against such elements who try to vitiate the atmosphere," Khader said. In his reply, Jnanendra said police promptly initiated action whenever it came across any such incident. "Irrespective of the faith, police are acting mercilessly against those who disturb peace," the minister said. He cited an example where 300 to 400 people attacked police in Uppinangadi area in Dakshina Kannada district.

He added that some of the miscreants attacked the policemen with sharp weapons. The Minister also pointed out that the police acted against those who "celebrated" the death of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat along with 12 others in a helicopter crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8. "People celebrating the death of decorated soldiers lead to conflict. Should we support such elements?" Jnanendra said.

He also told the House that a couple was attacked recently in Mangaluru and the police quickly registered a case on its own. The Minister asked the Congress MLA to bring any case where the police did not act against communal elements vitiating religious harmony among communities, to the government's notice. "Don't panic and bring such cases to our notice. We will act tough against such officials," he said. Jnanendra appealed to the people of coastal Karnataka to maintain communal harmony. PTI GMS RS GMS BN BN

Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 17:23 [IST]