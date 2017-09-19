Police constable arrested for allegedly raping a minor in the police barracks

Darjeeling, September 19: A court in the Cooch Behar district of North Bengal remanded a police constable to 14 days of jail custody for allegedly raping a Class 4 student in the police barracks.

The shocking incident came to light when the mother of the victim lodged a FIR at the Dinhata Police Station in Cooch Behar on September 16.

"We have suspended the constable from services. As soon as the matter was brought to our notice we arrested him," stated Anoop Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar.

The incident had occurred on September 6 morning when the 11-year-old had gone to deliver Roti and Sabzi (bread and vegetable curry) at the police barracks. 58-year-old Haridas Roy, a constable, had allegedly dragged the victim to and empty room and raped her.

Incidentally, this Class 4 student helps her mother, a widow, run a roadside eatery. The mother got suspicious when the victim refused to go to the barracks the following day to deliver food, a daily chore that she had been previously doing.

"I then casually started asking her the reason. She finally broke down and confided the horrific incident. I went to the barracks and challenged the culprit. He instead threatened us with dire consequences if we opened our mouth. I then approached the teachers of the school where my daughter studies and together we lodged the FIR on September 16," stated the mother of the victim.

The same evening Roy was arrested. He has been charged under Protection of Children Under Sexual Offences Act (POCSO.) The victim who is in trauma is receiving counseling. A medical test has also been conducted on her.

OneIndia News