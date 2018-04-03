PNB scam: Letters of Rogatory issued against Nirav Modi

Letters of Request/Rogatory have been issued by a special court against PNB scam accused Nirav Modi based on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The LRs would be issued to Singapore and the Kingdom of Bahrain for further investigation into the matter.

A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act said the letters would be sent to the competent authorities in the two countries with a request to "examine facts and circumstances of the case, take steps as specified in the letter of request, forward all the evidence so taken or collected to this court, assist the officers of the Enforcement Directorate to search and seizure of the properties" of Modi.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day