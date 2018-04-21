PNB moves Hong Kong High court against Nirav Modi

Punjab National Bank on Saturday moved Hong Kong High court against diamantaire Nirav Modi accused in Rs 13,600 crore scam. PNB will also approach the courts of other countries where Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi have assets and businesses.

Last week, China said that Hong Kong, which is a Special Administrative Region (SAR) within China, can consider India's request to arrest the PNB fraud accused based on local laws and mutual judicial assistance agreements between Hong Kong and India.

India has reportedly sought Modi's arrest under the 'Surrender of Fugitive Offenders Agreement' with Hong Kong.

While Hong Kong could act on India's request, it is not yet clear whether Modi stayed put in the former British colony where he has a diamond store besides the one in Beijing, reported PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

