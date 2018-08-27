PMJAY to cover Rs.5 lakh per family per year: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Aug 27: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday address a press conference on Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission - that the prime minister rechristened as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana at National Media Center, New Delhi.

JP Nadda said, "Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to cover Rs.5 lakh per family per year. Approximately 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families are there, which are entitled under Socio- Economic Caste Census (SECC) data."

"States given flexibility to decide on mode of implementation,if they want to go for insurance model or trust model or mixed model. Benefits will be portable across the country, payments will be done cashless and paperless to panel hospitals, said the Minister.

"Over 1,300 packages and 20+ specialties would be provided under Ayushman Bharat. To improve health system, every hospital should become National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) accredited," he added.

Under PM Jan Arogya Yojna there is no cap in the number of family members or age of the members. All existing health conditions are also covered in the scheme.

The EHCP network will provide completely cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiaries at the both public and private hospitals. The services will include 1350 procedures covering pre and post hospitalization, diagnostics, medicines etc.

The health scheme primarily targets the poor, deprived rural families and identified occupational category of urban workers' families as per the latest Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) data for both rural and urban areas as well as the active families under the Rashtriy Swasthya Beema Yojna.