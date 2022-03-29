PM to participate in ‘Grih Pravesham’ of more than 5 Lakh beneficiaries of PMAY-G in MP today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the "Grih Pravesham", a ceremony to hand over new houses to their owners, of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday via video conferencing.

    The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said he will also address the gathering on the occasion, and noted that it has been his constant endeavour to provide a pucca house with all basic amenities to every family in need in the country.

    This marks yet another step in this direction, it added.

    The function will witness traditional celebrations with conch, lamp, flowers and rangoli being organized in new houses.

    The implementation of the PMAY-G in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing many unique and innovative steps such as training thousands of masons, including women, using fly ash bricks, empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) by providing them with loans for centering material and using technology for better execution and monitoring of projects, the PMO said.

    X