PM to launch customised crash course for Covid frontline workers

    New Delhi, Jun 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a customised crash course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers on Friday through video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

    The launch will commence the programme in 111 training centres spread over 26 states, the PMO said. Prime Minister Modi will launch 'Customized Crash Course programme for COVID-19 Frontline workers' on June 18 at 11 am through video conferencing, it said.

    The launch will be followed by the prime minister's address. the Union minister of skill development and entrepreneurship will also be present on the occasion.

    The programme aims to skill and upskill over one lakh "Covid warriors" across the country, the PMO said.

    The training will be imparted to them in six customised job roles namely home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support, and medical equipment support. The programme has been designed as a special programme under the central component of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs. 276 crore, the PMO said.

    The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector, it said.

    X