PM to address Matua Dharma Maha Mela

New Delhi, Mar 28: On the occasion of 211th birth anniversary of Shree Shree Harichand Thakur ji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 at Shreedham Thakurnagar, Thakurbari, West Bengal on 29th March at 4:30 PM via video conferencing.

Shree Shree Harichand Thakur ji devoted his life for the cause of betterment of the oppressed, downtrodden and deprived persons in undivided Bengal during the pre-independence era. The social and religious movement started by him originated from Orakandi (now in Bangladesh) in 1860 and led to the formation of the Matua Dharma.

Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 is being organised by All India Matua Mahasangha from 29th March to 5th April 2022.

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 17:40 [IST]