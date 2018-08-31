  • search

PM showcases developmental prospect of north-east India with gifts to BIMSTEC leaders

    New Delhi, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) leaders gifts from the northeastern states of the country. These gifts are made from the golden Muga silk, Eri silk, and cotton. The gifts comprised stoles and shawls depicting traditional motifs from the North-Eastern states and the kantha embroidery of West Bengal.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BIMSTEC leaders calls on Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari, in Kathmandu
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BIMSTEC leaders calls on Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari, in Kathmandu

    However, these gifts have certain inherent meaning in it. Sources in the ministry of external affairs said, "These gifts underscore the development potential of our northeast region through enhanced connectivity and trade and commerce in the BIMSTEC region, including cultural and civilizational ties." There is a long civilizational ties with the countries that are part of BIMSTEC.

    On the occasion of the Fourth BIMSTEC Summit that is being organized in Kathmandu on 30-31 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to showcase developmental prospects of these region with the connectivity established in these regions.

    The BIMSTEC is a forum of seven countries adjacent to Bay of Bengal constituting a contiguous regional unity. This regional organization came into existence on June 6, 1997 through the Bangkok Declaration. It constitutes seven member states that is five from South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and two from Southeast Asia, including Myanmar and Thailand. Sources said that these states are such states which whom India has age-old ties. The meeting is about connectivity to make way for trade and cultural ties with these nations.

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 12:57 [IST]
