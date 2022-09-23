SC issues notice to Centre over control of 'fraudulent religious conversations'

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 23: The Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking direction to Centre and State governments to take stringent steps to control "fraudulent religious conversion or conversion by intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits."

    A bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari issued notices to the Union of India, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Law and Justice.

    The top court asked the parties to file a reply by November 14.

    The apex court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking direction to the Centre and states to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversion by "intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits".

    Upadhyay submitted that this is a nationwide problem which needs to be tackled immediately.

    "The injury caused to the citizens is extremely large because there is not even one district which is free of religious conversion by 'hook and crook'," the plea submitted.

    "Incidents are reported every week throughout the country where conversion is done by intimidating, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits and also by using black magic, superstition, miracles but Centre and States have not taken stringent steps to stop this menace," said the plea filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey.

    The plea has also sought directions to the Law Commission of India to prepare a report as well as a Bill to control religious conversion by intimidation and monetary benefits.

    Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 13:50 [IST]
    X