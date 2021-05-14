PM releases 8th installment worth over Rs 20,000 cr to 9.5 cr farmers under PM-KISAN

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the eighth installment of the financial benefits under the "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi" (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday via video-conferencing.

    Over Rs 20,000 cr crore to more than 9.5 crore beneficiary farmer families has been transferred, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, adding that Modi will also interact with the beneficiaries during the event.

    Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was present on the occasion.

    Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

    The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Under the scheme, an amount of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far, the PMO noted.

    Friday, May 14, 2021, 11:38 [IST]
