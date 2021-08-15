Govt to supply fortified rice to poor by 2024 via different schemes such as Midday Meal : PM Modi

PM Modi’s Independence Day speech highlights: ‘India has to march ahead with new pledges for next 25 years’

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 15: India has to march ahead with new pledges for the next 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday while addressing the nation on India's 75th Independence Day. "We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India''s Independence," the prime minister said.

Here are the Highlights

We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence

Over 4.5 cr new households have received piped water supply within two years of \'Jal Jeevan Mission\': PM Modi

\'Soon enough, thousands of hospitals across the country will have their own oxygen plants\', says PM

Delimitation Commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are on for assembly elections in the future: PM Modi during his Independence Day speech

Delimitation Commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are on for assembly elections in the future: PM Modi during his Independence Day speech Hand-holding of deprived communities necessary; reservation being ensured for dalits, STs, backwards, general category poor: PM Modi

Benefits of many schemes that started in the last 7 years have reached the doorsteps of crores of poor.

From Ujjwala to Ayushman Bharat, the poor of the nation knows their (schemes') strength. Today, govt schemes have picked up pace & are reaching their goals.

Amrut Kaal will go on for 25 years. However, we must not wait for 25 years for achieving our targets.

We must get to work right now! The nation needs to change and we need to change as citizens as well according to the changing times.

PM Modi gives call for 'Sabka Prayas' along with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' for building a new India

PM Modi says, "In this Bharat ki Vikas Yatra, we don't have to limit our celebrations to 'Amrit Mahotsav' but ensure that we meet our goals when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence. Our goal is to develop a nation where we not only have world-class infrastructure but also move ahead with the mantra of 'Minimum government, maximum governance'

Indians have fought this battle (COVID) with a lot of patience. We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It's a result of strength of our industrialists & scientists, that today India doesn't need to depend on any other nation for vaccine

During COVID, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, scientists who were developing vaccines & crores of citizens who were working with a sense of service -all those who devoted every moment to serve others in this period, deserve our appreciation

The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations

We have taken a decision to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, to honour the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India during the partition: PM Modi

Indians have fought this battle (COVID) with a lot of patience. We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It's a result of strength of our industrialists & scientists, that today India doesn't need to depend on any other nation for vaccines

PM Modi: Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Yesterday we took an emotional decision of marking 14th August as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

PM Modi said, "Let's applaud our Olympic champions. Not only has they made the country proud, but also inspired the future generations".

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, August 15, 2021, 8:30 [IST]