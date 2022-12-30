PM Modi in Gujarat as mother passes away: No scheduled programmes cancelled

The life of Heeraben Modi: Source of PM Modi’s inspiration and her early struggles

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's other Heeraben Modi passed away on Friday at the age of 99.

She passed away two days after she was admitted to Ahmedabad's U N Mehta Hospital. On Twitter PM Modi wrote, ' a glorious century now rests at the feet of God.

The PM while sharing her picture said that in maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey to an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

She said one thing when I met her on her 100th birthday. She said one thing and that was always remember, work with intelligence, live life with purity.

PM Modi's mother turned 99 this year in June. She was admitted to the UN Mehta Hospital's Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Wednesday. The PM had visited the hospital to meet his mother.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect to his mother Heeraben Modi at Gandhinagar residence.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/VJimh3FXZC — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Heeraben Modi was born on June 18 1023 at PM Modi's hometown Vadnagar in Mehsana, Gujarat. Heeraben Modi has five sons- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pankaj Modi, Soma Modi, Amrit Modi and Prahlad Modi, and one daughter Vasantiben Hasmukhlal Modi. She lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with the PM's younger brother, Pankaj Modi.

#WATCH | Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi who passed away at the age of 100, today. pic.twitter.com/CWcHm2C6xQ — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

On her birthday, PM Modi had written, in a blog post titled 'Mother'- today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother's centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his.

PM leaves for Ahmedabad:

Prime Minister Modi has left for Ahmedabad, early this morning. He will join today's scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes also include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council.

PM @narendramodi will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council. https://t.co/eqOSpQcFZe — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2022

On the PM's schedule today are flagging off the Vande Bharat Express in Howrah and laying the foundation stone for other developmental works.

Tributes pour in:

Tributes poured after the passing away of Heeraben Modi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences to PM Modi and his entire family.

"I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

The struggles faced by Hira Ba to nurture the family are a role model for all. His sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory. The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you. Om Shanti, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet.

हीरा बा ने जिन संघर्षों का सामना करते हुए परिवार का पालन पोषण किया वो सभी के लिए एक आदर्श हैं। उनका त्यागपूर्ण तपस्वी जीवन सदा हमारी स्मृति में रहेगा। पूरा देश दुःख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी व उनके परिवार के साथ खड़ा है। करोड़ों लोगों की प्रार्थना आपके साथ हैं। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 30, 2022

It is very sad to know about the demise of the Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's respected Mataji Hira Ba. Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life, the pain of losing whom is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world, Shah said in another tweet.

There is nothing as priceless and indescribable in God's creation as the bond between mother and child. May her atma attain 'sadgati. Om Shanthi, former vice president of India, Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel while expressing grief said that PM Modi's mother was an epitome of generosity, simplicity, hardworking and high values.

Congress leader and president of the party, Mallikarjuna Kharge offered condolences and said, 'deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Sri @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief, Kharge said in a tweet.

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi.



My heartfelt condolences to Sri @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 30, 2022

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too offered her condolences to PM Modi.