India will not allow any unilateral attempt by China to alter LAC: EAM Jaishankar

PM Modi's image helped calm Gulf nations: Jaishankar

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 06: Even as the Nupur Sharma controversy snowballed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image and relations have helped calm the situation, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event, S Jaishankar noted that Prime Minister Modi is perceived abroad as ''quintessentially Indian'' and his intuitive feeling for diplomacy has led him to form a connect with foreign countries and their leaders.

Jaishankar was in DU to speak on the book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery', published by Rupa Publications.

On the controversy erupting from remarks on Prophet Mohammed by two former BJP spokespersons, Jaishankar said the prime minister has paid a lot of attention to changing India's image and to engagement and relationship with the countries in the Gulf, and many countries have accepted India's reasoning.

Countries knew it wasn’t govt position: Jaishankar on Prophet row

"When we asserted that what was said did not reflect the views of the party...and many of [the countries] took it up with ambassadors [and] the ambassadors pointed that out, I think they accepted that," he said.

Sixteen nations, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had censured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the controversial remarks made by ex-party spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and former Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal against Prophet Muhammad.

The BJP suspended Sharma after a number of West Asian countries summoned Indian envoys.

Know all about Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

The minister highlighted that PM Modi looms large on the world stage as his policies and initiatives have had an impact.