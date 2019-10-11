  • search
    Modi-Jinping meet Day 2 Updates: Chinese Pres leaves for Nepal, no mention of 'Kashmir' in talks

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Chennai, Oct 12: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday left for Nepal around 24 hours after he arrived in India for bilateral talks. Modi and Xi agreed to set up a new mechanism for issues relating to trade and investment and felt the two countries should cooperate on important regional and global issues.

    President Xi has said that China is ready to take concrete measures to reduce trade deficit, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters at a briefing on the outcome of the second informal summit between the two leaders in this coastal town. Building on the 'Wuhan spirit', the prime minister spoke of "Chennai connect" for a new era of cooperation between India and China, he said. Gokhale said a new mechanism will be set up for issues relating to trade and investment. President Xi has assured that India's concerns over Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will be discussed, he said. Both Modi and Xi emphasised on importance of having rules-based global trading system

    Image courtesy - MEA/Twitter
    Image courtesy - MEA/Twitter

    On Saturday, both leaders were in Kovalam, Tamil Nadu where both leaders held 'one-on-one' meeting followed by delegation-level talks. The Chinese president leftg for Nepal from Chennai around 2 pm.

    Modi-Xi Summit: Importance and why Mahabalipuram was chosen as the venue

    Stay tuned for live updates on 2nd Day of Modi-Xi Jinping mmeting in Tamil Nadu:

    Newest First Oldest First
    4:54 PM, 12 Oct
    A new era of cooperation will start between India and China on Saturday with the "Chennai connect", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after around five-and-half hours of one-on-one talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping spread over two days in this ancient coastal town as part of the second informal summit. Xi said their "candid", "heart-to-heart" discussions on bilateral relations were "in-depth" and "good", noting that maintaining and expanding the Sino-India relations is a firm policy of his government. The opening remarks by the two leaders at the delegation-level talks are seen as a clear reflection of attempts to recalibrate ties that were strained following India’s decision to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir. "The Wuhan spirit gave a new momentum and trust to our relations. Today, our Chennai Connect will lead to the start of a new era of cooperation between the two countries," Modi said, referring to the outcome of the first informal summit between the two leaders at Chinese city of Wuhan in April last year. Modi said the Wuhan summit led to increased stability and fresh momentum in Sino-India relations as strategic communication increased between the two sides. “We had decided that we will prudently manage our differences, and not allow them to become disputes, we will remain sensitive about each other’s concerns and that our relations will lead to peace and stability across the world.
    4:52 PM, 12 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday agreed to set up a new mechanism for issues relating to trade and investment and felt the two countries should cooperate on important regional and global issues. President Xi has said that China is ready to take concrete measures to reduce trade deficit, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters at a briefing on the outcome of the second informal summit between the two leaders in this coastal town. Building on the 'Wuhan spirit', the prime minister spoke of "Chennai connect" for a new era of cooperation between India and China, he said. Gokhale said a new mechanism will be set up for issues relating to trade and investment. President Xi has assured that India's concerns over Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will be discussed, he said. Both Modi and Xi emphasised on importance of having rules-based global trading system, he said, both leaders felt that the two countries should cooperate on important regional and global issues Xi also talked about the need for enhancing defence cooperation, Gokhale said. Both Xi and Modi said the two countries need to look to the future. The two leaders agreed that both countries should work together to deal with the challenge of terrorism, Gokhale said. Replying to a query, he said Kashmir issue was not raised and discussed at the informal summit. Prime Minister Modi had around five-and-half hours of one-on-one talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping spread over two days. It was followed by delegation level talks. (PTI)
    3:55 PM, 12 Oct
    President Xi spoke of greater facilitation for yatris going to the Mansarovar Yatra and Prime Minister suggested a number of ideas on the connection between state of Tamil Nadu and the Fujian province of China, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale earlier said.
    2:06 PM, 12 Oct
    PM Modi tweets: "A special Thank You to my sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu. As always, their warmth and hospitality was outstanding. It’s always a delight to be among the people of this dynamic state. I also thank the Government of TN for their efforts in organising the Summit in Mamallapuram."
    2:03 PM, 12 Oct
    "Strategic communication has deepened. Good conversation on trade," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale says.
    2:00 PM, 12 Oct
    "Kashmir was not raised or discussed. Global threat from terrorism was discussed," says Foreign Secretary.
    1:58 PM, 12 Oct
    "This (Kashmir) issue was not raised and not discussed. Our position is anyways very clear that this is an internal matter of India....since the Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited China the President had only talked about him," says Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.
    1:58 PM, 12 Oct
    President Xi also raised the issue of engaging more on the defence side, says Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and adds that President Xi had said the two countries had to step up engagement to increase trust between two sides. Xi has also extended invitation to Defence Ministry to visit China.
    1:57 PM, 12 Oct
    On the trade relations, Vijay Gokhale says that the two leaders stressed on the need to establish new mechanism. "A new mechanism will be established to discuss trade,investment and services,at an elevated level. From China it will be the Vice Premier, Hu Chunhua and from India it will be FM Nirmala Sitharaman," Gokhale says.
    1:57 PM, 12 Oct
    "The two leaders today had a conversation for almost 90 minutes,followed by delegation-level talks and then lunch was hosted by PM Modi. A total of 6 hours of one to one meeting was held between the two leaders during this summit," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale says.
    1:47 PM, 12 Oct
    The hand-woven silk portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping:
    12:52 PM, 12 Oct
    Bilateral meeting:
    11:57 AM, 12 Oct
    "We are really overwhelmed by your hospitality. Me and my colleagues have felt that very strongly. This will be a memorable experience for me and us," Xi reportedly said.
    11:56 AM, 12 Oct
    "There have been deep cultural and trade relations between China and the state of Tamil Nadu. For most part of the last 2000 years, India and China have been economic powers," Modi says during bilateral talks.
    11:50 AM, 12 Oct
    The one-on-one talk between PMModi and Xi Jinping ends. Now, delegation level talks begin between Indian and China. PM Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister SJaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale are present.
    11:31 AM, 12 Oct
    'One-to-one' talks.
    10:50 AM, 12 Oct
    Meeting underway.
    10:15 AM, 12 Oct
    Chinese President Xi Jinpping arrives at Fisherman's Cove Resort in Kovalam.
    10:04 AM, 12 Oct
    Modi-Xi to interact further for half a day. Xi will leave for Nepal after lunch.
    10:03 AM, 12 Oct
    PM Modi tweets.
    10:01 AM, 12 Oct
    The second informal India-China Summit will end with lunch and both the sides will be issuing separate statements. In the afternoon Xi will fly out of India.
    9:58 AM, 12 Oct
    Chinese President Xi Jinping's convoy will pass through Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and East Coast Road (ECR).
    9:57 AM, 12 Oct
    Chinese President Xi Jinping's convoy leaves from ITC Grand Chola Hotel for Kovalam. The Chinese President will meet PM Modi later today in Kovalam
    9:56 AM, 12 Oct
    India and China bilateral talks today. PM Modi and Xi Jinping in Kovalam, Tamil Nadu.
    11:21 PM, 11 Oct
    Both leaders spent quality time of over 5 hours together: Gokhale
    11:21 PM, 11 Oct
    Personal rapport seen between the two leaders: Foreign secretary, Vijay Gokhale
    11:21 PM, 11 Oct
    PM-President Xi’s dinner began at 7pm. PM Modi's conversation with Xi over dinner still on after 2 hours.
    8:08 PM, 11 Oct
    A traditional south Indian spread, including the trademark sambhar, was part of the menu for Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping when the Indian Prime Minister hosted the Chinese President for dinner on the first day of their informal meeting at Mahabalipuram.
    7:30 PM, 11 Oct
    Gifts to Chinese President Xi Jinping from Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Nachiarkoil -Branched Annam Lamp and Thanjavur Painting-Dancing Saraswathi.
    7:19 PM, 11 Oct
    Faculty members, students and alumni of Kalakshetra Foundation will put up six performances for Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi.
    READ MORE

    Sightseeing, cultural programme at Mahabalipuram:

    Day 1: Modi will take him to the famous world heritage site of Shore temple complex in Mamallapuram and both of them will have a meeting at the site. The prime minister will take Xi to major sites in the temple town before both leaders witness a cultural programme. Modi will also host a dinner for the Chinese leader.

    Day 2: he second day of talks will be held at the Fisherman's Cove, run by the Taj group.

    Xi will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a polit bureau member of the Chinese Communist Party. Since the talks are informal, there will be no formal ceremony, or any signing of documents.

