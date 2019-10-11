Home News India live

Modi-Jinping meet Day 2 Updates: Chinese Pres leaves for Nepal, no mention of 'Kashmir' in talks

By Simran Kashyap

Chennai, Oct 12: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday left for Nepal around 24 hours after he arrived in India for bilateral talks. Modi and Xi agreed to set up a new mechanism for issues relating to trade and investment and felt the two countries should cooperate on important regional and global issues.

President Xi has said that China is ready to take concrete measures to reduce trade deficit, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters at a briefing on the outcome of the second informal summit between the two leaders in this coastal town. Building on the 'Wuhan spirit', the prime minister spoke of "Chennai connect" for a new era of cooperation between India and China, he said. Gokhale said a new mechanism will be set up for issues relating to trade and investment. President Xi has assured that India's concerns over Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will be discussed, he said. Both Modi and Xi emphasised on importance of having rules-based global trading system

On Saturday, both leaders were in Kovalam, Tamil Nadu where both leaders held 'one-on-one' meeting followed by delegation-level talks. The Chinese president leftg for Nepal from Chennai around 2 pm.

The two leaders agreed that both countries should work together to deal with the challenge of terrorism, Gokhale said. Replying to a query, he said Kashmir issue was not raised and discussed at the informal summit. Prime Minister Modi had around five-and-half hours of one-on-one talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping spread over two days. It was followed by delegation level talks. (PTI) President Xi spoke of greater facilitation for yatris going to the Mansarovar Yatra and Prime Minister suggested a number of ideas on the connection between state of Tamil Nadu and the Fujian province of China, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale earlier said. PM Modi tweets: "A special Thank You to my sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu. As always, their warmth and hospitality was outstanding. It’s always a delight to be among the people of this dynamic state. I also thank the Government of TN for their efforts in organising the Summit in Mamallapuram." "Strategic communication has deepened. Good conversation on trade," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale says. "Kashmir was not raised or discussed. Global threat from terrorism was discussed," says Foreign Secretary. "This (Kashmir) issue was not raised and not discussed. Our position is anyways very clear that this is an internal matter of India....since the Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited China the President had only talked about him," says Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale. President Xi also raised the issue of engaging more on the defence side, says Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and adds that President Xi had said the two countries had to step up engagement to increase trust between two sides. Xi has also extended invitation to Defence Ministry to visit China. On the trade relations, Vijay Gokhale says that the two leaders stressed on the need to establish new mechanism. "A new mechanism will be established to discuss trade,investment and services,at an elevated level. From China it will be the Vice Premier, Hu Chunhua and from India it will be FM Nirmala Sitharaman," Gokhale says. "The two leaders today had a conversation for almost 90 minutes,followed by delegation-level talks and then lunch was hosted by PM Modi. A total of 6 hours of one to one meeting was held between the two leaders during this summit," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale says. The hand-woven silk portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping gifted by PM Narendra Modi, was created by weavers of Sri Ramalinga Sowdambigai Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society in Sirumugaipudur in Coimbatore District. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/8E3VRPiUsO — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2019 The hand-woven silk portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping: PM @narendramodi at delegation level talks in #Mamallapuram #ModiXiMeet #ModixijinpingMeet pic.twitter.com/QBjyRkks48 — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 12, 2019 Bilateral meeting: "We are really overwhelmed by your hospitality. Me and my colleagues have felt that very strongly. This will be a memorable experience for me and us," Xi reportedly said. "There have been deep cultural and trade relations between China and the state of Tamil Nadu. For most part of the last 2000 years, India and China have been economic powers," Modi says during bilateral talks. The one-on-one talk between PMModi and Xi Jinping ends. Now, delegation level talks begin between Indian and China. PM Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister SJaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale are present. PM @narendramodi in conversation with President Xi Jinping at Fisherman's Cove. #ModiXiSummit #ModixijinpingMeet pic.twitter.com/zE3G6U2caj — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) October 12, 2019 'One-to-one' talks. Tamil Nadu: Meeting underway between PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel in Kovalam. pic.twitter.com/CmND1oOY5F — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2019 Meeting underway. Chinese President Xi Jinpping arrives at Fisherman's Cove Resort in Kovalam. Modi-Xi to interact further for half a day. Xi will leave for Nepal after lunch. Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes.



Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy. pic.twitter.com/qBHLTxtM9y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2019 PM Modi tweets. The second informal India-China Summit will end with lunch and both the sides will be issuing separate statements. In the afternoon Xi will fly out of India. Chinese President Xi Jinping's convoy will pass through Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and East Coast Road (ECR). Chinese President Xi Jinping's convoy leaves from ITC Grand Chola Hotel for Kovalam. The Chinese President will meet PM Modi later today in Kovalam India and China bilateral talks today. PM Modi and Xi Jinping in Kovalam, Tamil Nadu. Both leaders spent quality time of over 5 hours together: Gokhale Personal rapport seen between the two leaders: Foreign secretary, Vijay Gokhale PM-President Xi’s dinner began at 7pm. PM Modi's conversation with Xi over dinner still on after 2 hours. A traditional south Indian spread, including the trademark sambhar, was part of the menu for Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping when the Indian Prime Minister hosted the Chinese President for dinner on the first day of their informal meeting at Mahabalipuram. Gifts to Chinese President Xi Jinping from Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Nachiarkoil -Branched Annam Lamp and Thanjavur Painting-Dancing Saraswathi. Faculty members, students and alumni of Kalakshetra Foundation will put up six performances for Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi.

With Beijing officially confirming to New Delhi its participation in the second India-China informal summit, the arrangements for hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Chennai are happening in full swing. Around 500 CCTV cameras have been installed on the route from the Chennai Airport to Mamallapuram. Apart from this, vehicles fitted with cameras will also be stationed at strategic locations on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and East Coast Road (ECR). The state government has ensured multilayer security on the route. The state police, a special battalion of state police, Chinese security personnel and the Special Protection Group (SPG) guarding the Indian Prime Minister are part of the multilayer security. Mamallapuram's cultural connection with China dates back to centuries. This town not only showcases tourism potential and is near Chennai, it also shares a historical connect with China as Buddhist monk Hiuen Tsang had visited the place in the seventh century. The ancient port town of Mahabalipuram also was visited by Chinese sailors from the Chinese port town of Quanzhou. Strategic affairs expert Ashok Kantha said the summit between Modi and Xi in an informal setting in the midst of evolving geo-political power play in the region and beyond shows that both the leaders are taking ownership of the complex relationship. The summit in the ancient coastal town in southern India will take place in the backdrop of China's growing trade friction with the US. Both leaders are likely to explore ways of expanding trade and business ties. India is expected to raise the issue of ballooning trade deficit in China's favour. President Xi, who is on a two-day visit to India, will reach Chennai at around 2 PM. He will depart for Mahabalipuram at around 4 PM, said reports. Meanwhile, Modi will arrive at Chennai airport from New Delhi by a special aircraft on Friday morning, ahead of Xi Jinping. PM Modi will be received by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues at the airport. When was the first informal summit? The first informal summit between the two leaders took place in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year months after a 73-day standoff between their armies in Doklam triggered fears of a war. Chinese President Xi Jinping left for India on Friday morning for the second informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. News agency ANI quoted sources saying Navy & Indian Coast Guard have deployed warships to provide security to the meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jingping at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu. Navy warship deployed at some distance from shore to provide security from any seaborne threat. The 2nd informal meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to begin in Mamallapuram today. Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard have deployed warships, at some distance from the shore in Mamallapuram, to provide security from any seaborne threat. Tamil Nadu: Dept of Horticulture has decorated a huge gate near 'Pancha Rathas' in Mamallapuram where PM Modi & Chinese President, Xi Jinping are expected to visit later today. 18 varieties of vegetables & fruits,brought from different parts of the state, used in this decoration. pic.twitter.com/L8QXhWw34B — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019 Dept of Horticulture has decorated a huge gate near 'Pancha Rathas' in Mamallapuram where PM Modi & Chinese President, Xi Jinping are expected to visit later today. 18 varieties of vegetables & fruits,brought from different parts of the state, used in this decoration. Security heightened in Mamallapuram and decorations put up. The town is all set to welcome Chinese President, Xi Jinping as he arrives today to hold the second informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chennai International Airport all decked up ahead of the arrival of President of China, Xi Jinping. Tamil Nadu: Cleanliness drive going on in Mahabalipuram. The second informal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will begin in the town today. pic.twitter.com/eqiKpgeymR — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019 Meanwhile, a Cleanliness drive is going on in Mahabalipuram ahead of the second informal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. President of China, Xi Jinping will arrive at ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai after his arrival at Chennai International Airport. Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai. China's President Xi Jinping will arrive in Chennai today at 2.10 pm. Later in the day he'll leave for Mahabalipuram where he'll visit 3 monuments (Arjuna’s Penance, Panch Rathas&Shore Temple). After cultural performances at Shore Temple he'll attend the dinner hosted by PM Modi. Modi arrived in Chennai by a special flight from Delhi and was received by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister K Palaniswami among others. The Prime Minister will later proceed to the coastal town of Mamallapuram, about 50 km from here, which will host the two high-profile leaders during their second informal summit. The Chinese city of Wuhan had hosted the first informal summit between Modi and Xi last year. The two leaders are expected to discuss various bilateral issues during their two-day meet concluding on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chose the three languages of English, Tamil and Chinese to wish his second informal meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping further strengthened bilateral ties. The coastal town of Mamallapuram, fortified and all decked up, will host the two leaders for their second informal summit, with Modi and Xi having earlier met in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year. Police detained Tibetan activists who were protesting outside the ITC Grand Chola Hotel where Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive later today After PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Chennai. Tamil Nadu: Members of Chinese community, school children and other people gather outside ITC Grand Chola Hotel, in Chennai, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive later today. pic.twitter.com/qvxvSLcBc2 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019 Members of Chinese community, school children and other people have gathered outside ITC Grand Chola Hotel The cultural performance has been put together by India’s prominent cultural group-Kalakshetra, which was set up by Classical dancer and activist Rukmini Devi Arundale in 1936 Watch: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai #WATCH Tamil Nadu: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai, received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi will begin in Mahabalipuram today. pic.twitter.com/rXoLzvTRyG — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019 Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai, received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi will begin in Mahabalipuram today. Duration of engagement between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi will be 6 hours. One on one meeting will be for almost 40 minutes. Both sides to issue press statements. Local Tamil cuisine will be served to President Xi at dinner today.

Sightseeing, cultural programme at Mahabalipuram:

Day 1: Modi will take him to the famous world heritage site of Shore temple complex in Mamallapuram and both of them will have a meeting at the site. The prime minister will take Xi to major sites in the temple town before both leaders witness a cultural programme. Modi will also host a dinner for the Chinese leader.

Day 2: he second day of talks will be held at the Fisherman's Cove, run by the Taj group.

Xi will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a polit bureau member of the Chinese Communist Party. Since the talks are informal, there will be no formal ceremony, or any signing of documents.