PM Modi wishes Queen Elizabeth II speedy recovery after she tests COVID-19 positive

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Britain's Queen Elizabeth II a speedy recovery after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Quoting a tweet by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, PM Modi said in a tweet, "I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health." "I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health," Boris Johnson tweeted.

The Buckingham Palace said she has tested positive for the infection and is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms". The announcement comes weeks after the Queen became the UK's longest-reigning monarch, reaching her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on February 6.

The 95-year-old monarch remains at her Windsor Castle residence and is expected to carry out light duties over the next few days. "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," added the statement.

The queen has got her three jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine. Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently have been infected by coronavirus.

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 8:53 [IST]