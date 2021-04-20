YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    PM Modi calls off visit to Portugal for India-EU Summit

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Portugal for the India-EU summit next month in view of the COVID-19 situation and the meeting will be held virtually.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has been decided, in consultation with EU and Portuguese leadership, to hold the summit in a virtual format on May 8.

    ''In view of the COVID-19 situation, it has been decided, in consultation with the EU and Portuguese leadership, to hold the India-EU leaders' meeting in a virtual format on May 8,'' MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

    ''The India-EU Leaders' meeting in the EU+27 format, the first time that such a meeting is being held, reflects the shared ambition of both sides to further deepen the strategic partnership,'' he said.

    Bagchi was responding to media queries on the issue.

    The prime minister was expected to visit France as part of the trip to attend the India-EU summit.

    MORE narendra modi NEWS

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 18:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X