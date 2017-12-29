PM Modi upset over no response to his 'Namaste' on NaMo app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is apparently upset for not getting a response to his daily "Namaste" messages on the NaMo app. According to reports, the prime minister complained that he often sends 'good morning' messages to BJP MPs, but the only handful of legislators see or acknowledge them.

Modi is said to have raked up this matter on Thursday during the weekly meeting of the BJP's parliamentary party.

"I say namaste to you every morning on NaMo App (but) only four or five of you respond," a Hindustan Times report stated Modi as saying at the meeting.

PM Modi is very active in the App and even seeks views of BJP MPs on various issues through opinion polls, an ET report said. There is also a new feature in the app which allows MPs to interact directly with the Prime Minister. Modi directed all MPs to install the App and be active on it.

launched in 2015, the NaMo app provides comprehensive information on the initiatives and achievements of the Central Government.

There are separate groups for Lok Sabha MPs, Rajya Sabha MPs, party general secretaries, MLAs, MLCs and members of the Union council of ministers. It also allows MPs to not just communicate in a group - including sending photos, video and audio files - but also interact with each other, said reports.

OneIndia News