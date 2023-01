PM Modi underlines the need for widening scope of research on modern Indian history

Then for BJP, now for the nation: How personal losses have not stopped Modi from fulfilling duties

New Delhi, Jan 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the Annual General Meeting of the NMML Society, in his capacity as the President of the Society on Monday.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister underlined the need for widening the scope of research on modern Indian history both in terms of individuals, institutions and themes, so as to create better awareness among people about India's past.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the need for institutions in the country in general to create their well-audited and researched recorded memory for the benefit of the present as well as future generations.

Expressing satisfaction over the design and content of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, the Prime Minister underlined the important fact that this museum is truly objective and nation-centric, not person-centric, and that it suffers neither from undue influence nor from unwarranted absence of any required facts.

In order to take the message of the Sangrahalaya highlighting the achievements and contributions of all the Prime Ministers of India to the people, PM Modi spoke on the need to make the Sangrahalaya popular among youth by organizing competitions about its content in colleges and universities across the country.

He expressed his hope that in the near future the Sangrahalaya would emerge as a central attraction for visitors to Delhi from India and the world. Mentioning that the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, the founder of Arya Samaj in 1875 and one of the most influential social and cultural figures of modern India, was coming in 2024, Narendra Modi called upon the academic and cultural institutions across the country to produce well-researched knowledge about the contributions of this great visionary and social reformer to the country as well as about the Arya Samaj which is going to complete 150 years of its existence in 2025.

The Chairman of the Executive Council, Nripendra Misra, spoke on the current working of the Society as well as outlining the vision for the future. In particular, he highlighted the plans for the Library, which is the leading institution in the field of modern and contemporary Indian history, as well as for the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya opened in April last year.

