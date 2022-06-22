PM Modi to visit to Germany and UAE from 26-28 June

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany at the invitation of Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, for the G7 Summit under the German Presidency on 26-27 June 2022, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

During the Summit, Prime Minister is expected to speak in two sessions that include Environment, Energy, Climate, Food Security, Health, Gender Equality and Democracy. In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on these important issues, other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa have also been invited. On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries.

The invitation to G7 Summit is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany. Prime Minister's last visit to Germany was on 2 May 2022 for the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

After attending the G7 Summit, Prime Minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 28 June 2022 to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler. PM will also take the opportunity to congratulate HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Prime Minister will depart from UAE the same night on June 28.

Know all about Narendra Modi

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 14:01 [IST]