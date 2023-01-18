'Why not focus on UK ex PM Churchill instead'? Indians lash out at BBC's new series on PM Modi

Without expecting votes in return, reach out to Muslims: PM Modi to BJP workers

PM Modi to visit Karnataka tomorrow to launch projects worth Rs 10,800 crores

India

oi-Deepika S

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water and a National Highway development project.

Bengaluru, Jan 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 10,800 crore in Karnataka.

In Karnataka, PM Modi will visit the districts Yadgiri and Kalaburagi. At around 12 noon, in Kodekal, Yadgiri District, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects related to irrigation, drinking water and a National Highway development project.

At around 2:15 PM, Prime Minister will reach Malkhed, Kalaburagi District, where he will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages and also lay the foundation stone for a National Highway project.

PM in Karnataka

In an effort that will be another step to realise the Prime Minister's vision of providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households, the foundation stone of Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission would be laid at Kodekal, Yadgiri District.

A Water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme. The project, which costs more than Rs 2050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns of Yadgiri district.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal - Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC - ERM). The project, with canal carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 lac hectares of command area. It will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages of Kalaburgi, Yadagir and Vijaypur districts. The total cost of the project is about Rs 4700 crores.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the 65.5 km section of NH-150C. This 6 lane Greenfield road project is part of Surat - Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of about Rs 2000 crore.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision of 100 percent saturation of government schemes, about 1475 unrecorded habitations have been declared as New Revenue villages in five districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapura. At Malkhed village of Sedam Taluka of Kalaburagi district, Prime Minister will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries of these newly declared revenue villages.

The issuance of title deeds to more than fifty thousand beneficiaries, who are largely from the marginalised and vulnerable communities from the SC, ST and OBC, is a step to provide a formal recognition from the government for their land, and will make them eligible for receiving government services like drinking water, electricity, roads etc.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the 71 km section of NH-150C. This 6 lane Greenfield road project is also part of Surat - Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of more than Rs 2100 crore.

Surat - Chennai Expressway will pass through six states- Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. It will reduce the existing route from 1600 Kms to 1270 Kms.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 22:35 [IST]