PM Modi to visit Gujarat today, launch projects worth Rs 21,000 crore

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from today. On Saturday, he will inaugurate the redeveloped temple of Shree Kalika Mata at Pavagadh Hill.

It is one of the oldest temples in the area and attracts pilgrims in large numbers. Mr Modi will also inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects worth 21 thousand crore rupees. Mr Modi will participate in 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' at Vadodara.

Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various Railway projects worth over 16 thousand crore rupees. These include dedication to the nation of 357-kilometre long New Palanpur - Madar Section of Dedicated Freight Corridor, Gauge Conversion of 166-kilometre long Ahmedabad-Botad Section and electrification of 81-kilometre long Palanpur - Mitha Section, among others. He will also lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Surat, Udhna, Somnath and Sabarmati Stations, along with foundation stone of other initiatives in the Railway sector. These projects will help lower logistics cost and boost industry and agriculture sector in the region.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Gujarat Central University in Kundhela village of Dabhoi taluka of Gujarat. With a focus on improving maternal and child health, Mr Modi will launch Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana, which will have an outlay of 800 crore rupees. Under the scheme, pregnant and lactating mothers will be given two kilograms of chickpeas, one kilogram of tur dal and one kilogram of edible oil free of cost from Anganwadi Centres every month.

Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 8:18 [IST]