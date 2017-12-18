PM Modi to visit cyclone Ockhi-hit states on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Monday to review the situation arising in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi.

During the visit, the prime minister will also update himself as regards the status of the relief operations at Kavaratti, Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram.

He would meet officials and public representatives as also the cyclone victims, including the fishermen, and farmers' delegations, a statement issued by the prime minister's office said here.

Parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep were severely affected by the cyclone late last month and early this month.

Modi has constantly been monitoring the situation arising out of the natural calamity in the southern parts of the country.

The statement also pointed out that the Centre had released the second instalment from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for Kerala and Tamil Nadu to supplement the efforts of these states in dealing with the situation.

"During financial year 2017-18, the amounts of the central share of the SDRF to the governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu were Rs 153 crore and Rs 561 crore respectively," it said.

PTI