YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 2nd campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute tomorrow

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata on January 7 via videoconferencing, his office said on Thursday.

    PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 2nd campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute tomorrow

    The second campus of CNCI has been built in line with Modi's vision to expand and upgrade health facilities in all parts of the country, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients. A need for expansion was being felt for some time, and the second campus will fulfil it, it said.

    The second campus of CNCI has been built at a cost of over Rs 530 crore. Around Rs 400 crore was provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government in the ratio of 75:25, the PMO said.

    The campus is a 460-bed comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting-edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment and care. It is equipped with modern facilities like Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, modern brachytherapy units etc.

    The campus will also work as an advanced cancer research facility and provide comprehensive care to cancer patients, especially those from eastern and northeastern parts of the country, it said.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 13:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X