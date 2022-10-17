DBUs will further financial inclusion, take banks to doorsteps of poor: PM Modi

Launch of Hindi version of MBBS course books will bring positive change in country: PM

PM Modi to release PM-Kisan 12th tranche today: Check details

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 17: Ahead of Diwali festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 12th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) on Monday.

PM Kisan Yojana is a centrally sponsored scheme for providing income support to farmers and their families. Under the PM-Kisan scheme, income support of Rs 6, 000 per annum is provided to all eligible farmer families across the country. Eligible farmers will be provided Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.

Government transfers the fund directly to registered farmers' bank accounts in three equal instalments every year. However, farmers who are yet to complete their eKYC will not receive the 12th installment amount.

PM Modi to inaugurate PM Kisan Sanman Sammelan 2022 on Oct 17

PM Kisan 12th installment: Steps to check your name in the new beneficiary list

Visit the official website of PM Kisan https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Under the Payment Success tab, check the yellow coloured tab called 'Dashboard' on the right side.

Click on 'Dashboard' and you will be taken to a new page.

Fill in your details in the Village Dashboard tab

Select your state, district, Sub-District, and Panchayat

Click on the show button and now you can choose your details.

How to complete PM Kisan's e-KYC process online?

Go to PM Kisan's official website

On the homepage click on the eKYC option

Enter the required details like the Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card

Enter OTP received on your mobile.

Upon successful verification, the eKYC will be completed.

How to complete PM Kisan's e-KYC process offline?

PM Kisan eKYC can also be done offline by visiting the nearest Common Service Center (CSC).

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 7:46 [IST]