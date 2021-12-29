PM Modi to release 10th instalment of PM-KISAN on Jan 1: How to check status

We don't have even 2 minutes to waste, must strive religiously for self-reliant nation: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 29: In line with the continued commitment and resolve to empower grassroot level farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 1st January, 2022 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs. 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs. 6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000/- each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also release equity grant of more than Rs. 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers. Prime Minister will interact with FPOs during the event and will also address the nation.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 10th installment: How to check the status

Go to the official website of the government - https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' option in the 'Farmers Corner' section on the top right of the website.

Select the Aadhaar number, Bank account number or mobile number on the page that appears.

With the help of these three numbers, you can also check if you have received the PK Kisan amount or not.

Fill in the details of the option that you have selected from these three numbers.

You will get all transactions when you click on this number.

You will also get information related to PM Kisan 10th installment.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 17:11 [IST]