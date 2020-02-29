  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday lay the foundation stone for the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh.

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi on Friday said that he is delighted to be laying the foundation stone of the Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot.

    File photo of Narendra Modi
    File photo of Narendra Modi

    Also, the Prime Minister is expected to attend several other programmes in Chitrakoot and Prayagraj.

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "This expressway will be the harbinger of progress for youngsters in the region and will also help the Defence Corridor coming up in the state... Next-gen infrastructure for a better tomorrow."

    About Bundelkhand Expressway:

    According to a statement released from the Prime Minister's Office, the expressway would be supplementing the nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor announced by the government in February 2018.

    PM Modi reviews Delhi situation, appeals for peace and brotherhood

    The Bundelkhand Expressway, that is being under cunstruction by the state government would pass through Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun districts.

    The expressway will link the Bundelkhand area to the national capital through the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi foundation stone uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 9:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X