PM Modi pays tribute to Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj on his jayanti

PM to flag off South India's first 'Vande Bharat Express' on Nov 11

PM Modi to lay foundation of ArcelorMittal’s Hazira plant expansion project today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 28: In yet another step towards the realisation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the groundbreaking ceremony and lay the foundation stone of ArcelorMittal's Hazira steel plant expansion project on Friday.

With an investment of Rs 60,000 crores, the expansion project will create diverse employment opportunities in the state of Gujarat and across the country.

The project will help in the production of value-added steel types that will help in strengthening India's position as a global manufacturing hub of steel.

PM Modi bats for 'one nation, one police uniform’

AMNS India is a 60:40 joint venture between Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel of Japan.

After the acquisition of Essar Steel Limited plant in 2019, the entities renamed it to ArcelorMIttal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India.

In October, AMNS got environmental clearance for the expansion of the plant located in Hazira, about 275 kilometres from state capital Ahmedabad.

Reportedly, the annual steel making capacity has now been scaled up to 15 million tonnes (MT) from 9 MT at present.

Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and ArcelorMittal's Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal and CEO Aditya Mittal will grace the occasion.

Know all about Narendra Modi

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 13:16 [IST]