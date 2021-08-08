You went farther than any Indian, blazed trail: PM to golfer Aditi Ashok

PM Modi to launch Ujjwala 2.0 in UP on 10th August

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana - PMUY) by handing over LPG connections, at Mahoba Uttar Pradesh on 10th August, 2021 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

During the event, the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala and will also address the nation.

The journey from Ujjwala 1.0 to Ujjwala 2.0

During Ujjwala 1.0 launched in 2016, a target was set to provide LPG connections to 5 crore women members of BPL households. Subsequently, the scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories (SC/ST, PMAY, AAY, Most backward classes, tea garden, forest dwellers, Islands). Also, the target was revised to 8 Crore LPG connections. This target was achieved in August 2019, seven months ahead of the target date.

In the Union budget for FY 21-22, provision for an additional one crore LPG connection under the PMUY scheme was announced. These one crore additional PMUY connections (under Ujjwala 2.0) aim to provide deposit-free LPG connections to those low-income families who could not be covered under the earlier phase of PMUY.

'Mr Modi, Come listen to us': Derek O'Brien shares Oppn's message on Parl logjam

Along with a deposit free LPG connection, Ujjwala 2.0 will provide first refill and hotplate free of cost to the beneficiaries. Also, the enrollment procedure will require minimum paperwork. In Ujjwala 2.0, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof. A self-declaration for both 'family declaration' and as a 'proof of address' will suffice. Ujjwala 2.0 will help achieve the Prime Minister's vision of universal access to LPG.

Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will also be present on the occasion.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, August 8, 2021, 18:24 [IST]