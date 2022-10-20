YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi to launch 'Rozgar Mela' to recruit 10 lakh people on Oct 22

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Rozgar Mela', a drive to recruit 10 lakh people, on October 22 via video-conference and appointment letters will be given to 75,000 candidates during the ceremony, the PMO said on Thursday.

    The PMO said this will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the prime minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring welfare of citizens.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The development comes amid the opposition's constant criticism of the BJP-led government on the issue of unemployment. Opposition parties have alleged a lack of adequate employment opportunities, a charge rejected by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The drive will also help the BJP counter the Opposition in the poll-bound states of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

    Mission LiFE is a fight against climate change: PM ModiMission LiFE is a fight against climate change: PM Modi

    In June this year, Modi had asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half.

    According to the Thursday's statement, the direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

    The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries or departments of the Government of India. The appointees will join the government at various levels in Group A and B (Gazetted), Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C.

    The posts on which appointments are being made include the central armed force personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, LDC, steno, PA, income tax inspectors and MTS among others, it read.

    PM Modi launches LiFE; world leaders hail global movement led by IndiaPM Modi launches LiFE; world leaders hail global movement led by India

    These recruitments are being done by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC and the Railway Recruitment Board. For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled, the PMO said.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi launch recruit

    Story first published: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 17:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X