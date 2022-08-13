India
    PM Modi to interact with India's Commonwealth Games 2022 contingent today

    New Delhi, Aug 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with India's Commonwealth Games contingent on Saturday.

    The entire nation is proud of the accomplishments of our athletes at the games, he said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Taking to Twitter, he wrote,"Looking forward to interacting with India's CWG 2022 contingent at my residence tomorrow, 13th August at 11 AM. The entire nation is proud of the accomplishments of our athletes at the games."

    Earlier, the Prime Minister had also interacted with the Indian contingent before they left for Birmingham when he wished all the athletes good luck and advised them to not think about expectations from them, and perform to their full calibre.

    India had sent a contingent of 210 athletes to Birmingham and they returned back with 61 medals won in total. While the tally is slightly below that the previous edition of Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, where the nation won 66 medals in total, one must consider that Shooting wasn't included in CWG 2022 edition.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 8:29 [IST]
