    PM Modi inaugurates super-speciality hospital in Gujarat's Bhuj

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated K. K. Patel Super Speciality Hospital in Bhuj, Gujarat through video conferencing. The hospital has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj.

    PM Modi to inaugurate super-speciality hospital in Gujarats Bhuj today

    In a tweet, Modi said, the hospital will significantly augment health infrastructure in Kutch.

    This 200 bedded hospital is the first charitable super speciality hospital in Kutch.

    Super speciality services such as Interventional Cardiology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Nephrology, Neuro Surgery, Joint Replacement and other supportive services like laboratory and radiology are provided in the hospital at an affordable cost.

