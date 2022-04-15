PM Modi inaugurates super-speciality hospital in Gujarat's Bhuj

Families of ex-PMs happy with Pradhan Mantri Sanghralaya; Gandhis skip event

New Delhi, Apr 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated K. K. Patel Super Speciality Hospital in Bhuj, Gujarat through video conferencing. The hospital has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj.

In a tweet, Modi said, the hospital will significantly augment health infrastructure in Kutch.

This 200 bedded hospital is the first charitable super speciality hospital in Kutch.

Super speciality services such as Interventional Cardiology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Nephrology, Neuro Surgery, Joint Replacement and other supportive services like laboratory and radiology are provided in the hospital at an affordable cost.