In pics: PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar Airport on Wednesday, inaugural flight to land from Sri Lanka

Kushinagar International airport

The Kushinagar International Airport has been built at an estimated cost of Rs. 260 crore. It will facilitate domestic & international pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha and is an endeavour in connecting the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites around the world.

Kushinagar is an international Buddhist pilgrimage centre where Lord Gautam Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana. The city is the centre point of the Buddhist circuit, which consists of pilgrimage sites at Lumbini, Sarnath and Gaya.

Inaugural flight to land from Sri Lanka

"The inaugural flight will land at the Kushinagar airport from Colombo, Sri Lanka carrying 125 dignitaries and Buddhist monks," the Civil Aviation Ministry statement read.

Kushinagar International airport capacity

The terminal building at this airport is capable of handling 300 passengers during the peak hours, it noted.

A game-changer

Direct aviation connectivity with South Asian countries will make it easier for tourists arriving from Sri Lanka, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore to reach Kushinagar and experience the rich heritage of the region.

The airport is also expected to increase tourism economy involving several industries such as hospitality, feeder transport services, local businesses, etc.

Great support for large migrant

The airport is said to serve a population of more than two crore, since the airport has a hinterland of around 10 to 15 districts and will be a great support for large migrant population of eastern UP and western/northern part of Bihar.