PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor tomorrow: Take a look

PM Modi's dream project

It was the vision of the Prime Minister for a long time, to facilitate the pilgrims and devotees of Baba Vishwanath, who had to encounter congested streets and surroundings with poor upkeep, when they practiced the age-old custom of taking dip in the holy river, collecting Gangajal and offering it at the temple.

To realise this vision, Kashi Vishwanath Dham was conceptualised as a project to create an easily accessible pathway to connect Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga. To kickstart the work for this pious endeavour, the foundation stone of the project was laid by the Prime Minister on 8th March 2019.

Prime Minister took a keen and active interest at all stages of the project. Regular briefings, reviews and monitoring was done by the Prime Minister himself, and he constantly gave inputs and insights to improve the project and make it more accessible for pilgrims, including for the disabled. The project was designed to provide easy access for the disabled and old age people with provision of ramps, escalators, and other modern facilities.

Felicitates pilgrims

It was Modi's vision for a long time to facilitate pilgrims and devotees of Lord Shiva as they had to encounter congested streets and surroundings with poor upkeep while they went about the age-old custom of taking dip in the holy river, collecting its water and offering it at the temple.

Kashi, the Punya Bhumi of Baba Vishwanath Ji, has been a centre of spiritual & dharmik awakening since time immemorial.



Here’s a special peek into how the #काशीविश्वनाथकॉरिडोर transformed this Mokshapuri.



PM @narendramodi will dedicate this project to the Nation on 13/12/21. pic.twitter.com/p4U9v44NUV — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) December 6, 2021

Take a peek

Here's a special peek into how the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor transformed this Mokshapuri.

23 projects on the unveil

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the phase one of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to pilgrims, including 'yatri suvidha kendras', tourist facilitation crntre, vedic kendra, mumukshu bhavan, bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery, food court among others.

PM Modi's schedule

During the visit to Varanasi, the Prime Minister will also visit Kaal Bhairav Temple at around 12 noon and witness Ganga Aarti while on board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 PM on 13 December.