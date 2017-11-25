PM Modi to inaugurate Hyderabad Metro on Nov 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Hyderabad Metro Rail project on November 28, according to the Telangana government.

Hyderabad Metro is in Secant Operational model. It is being implemented entirely on public-private partnership (PPP) basis, with the state government holding a minority equity stake. The 30 km stretch from Miyapur to Nagole, no other rapid transit metro service opened for public operations on such a long stretch of 30 kms. It is estimated to cost Rs. 15,000 crore.

The metro would be first in India to use an advanced Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) technology. The trains running on three corridors will be controlled and monitored from state-of-the-art Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Uppal.

The mascot of Hyderabad Metro Rail is Niz. It was derived from the word Nizam, who ruled the princely state of Hyderabad.

#HyderabadMetro is World's Largest Public-Private Partnership Metro Rail Project. Here are glimpses of some Metro Stations @ltmhyd @hmrgov pic.twitter.com/YPFGhtzd5H — Min IT, Telangana (@MinIT_Telangana) November 25, 2017

